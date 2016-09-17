Two youths, including a junior film actor were crushed to death, when the two-wheeler in which they were travelling collided with a car near Seetha Theertham at Thangachimadam on Friday.

Police said S. Venkatesh (26), who was acting in Tamil films as a junior artiste and his friend K. Moorthy (30) were proceeding towards Rameswaram bus stand in a two-wheeler when they collided with an oncoming car.

Both died on the spot, while the car driver suffered head injuries, police said.

In another accident at Pattinamkathan, near here, four men, including three in their early twenties, riding two wheelers, suffered injuries after they were hit by a police jeep. They were admitted to the Government headquarters hospital, police said.