Two persons were killed on the spot and two others injured in a road accident in Vettoornimadam area here on Monday morning.

Traffic Investigation Wing personnel said the accident took place when a Thiruvananthapuram-bound bus from Nagercoil hit the stationary lorry from behind. The two deceased were sitting on the rear side of the bus. They were identified as R. Selvan (58) of Pallivilai in the district and C. Jayakumar (54) of Nayyatinkara in Kerala.

The injured persons were admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, and they were said to be out of danger, the police said.

The bus driver, Balamurali of Kerala, fled from the scene after the accident. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code.