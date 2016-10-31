Two persons sustained serious burn injuries while bursting crackers in the district on the Deepavali day.

Police said S. Dharshan (6) of Sivalingapuram under Keezharajakularaman police station limits near Rajapalayam suffered 40 per cent burns when he was bursting crackers around 7.45 p.m. He was rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

In the other accident, S. Velmurugan (28) of Errampatti near Tiruchuli sustained burn injuries on both his palms and under the left eye. He has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.