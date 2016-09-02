The police have arrested two persons on the charge of runic allopathy clinics without having a valid degree.

The arrested were: Chinnasamy (43), who had completed Bachelor in Siddha Medical Sciences (BSMS) in Attur, and Vivekanandan (36) of Poolampatty in Edappadi block who had completed Diploma in Pharmacy. Chinnasamy was running a clinic in Narasingapuram.

Two children rescued

Officials on Thursday rescued two children from North India who were found working at a water service station in the town. A team led by Labour Inspector C. Manjalnathan inspected the service station at Karungalpalayam on Salem Road and produced the children before the District Collector M. Asia Mariam.

Meeting

A grievances redress meeting for the benefit of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumers would be held at 4 p.m. on September 7 at the District Collectorate. District Revenue Officer would chair the meeting.

Four held

The police on Thursday arrested four persons involved in abducting R.S. Vigneshwaran of Goundampalayam in Coimbatore. He was abducted by a gang on Tuesday was let off near Uthamasolapuram on the Salem – Coimbatore National Highway. The arrested were: Ganapathy (28), Vibinkumar (26), R. Prabakar (21), and Dineshbabu (25).