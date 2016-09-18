Two persons, who were the main accused in the abduction of watchmen of a bungalow owned by an industrialist of Veerarakkiam, were detained under Goondas Act on Saturday.

According to sources, a group abducted three watchmen, who were employed by Samiyappan to guard his bungalow at Veerarakkiam, on August 3.

They had demanded huge money as ransom to release the watchmen. However, they were rescued by the police based on a tip-off.

As many as 29 persons were arrested in this connection.

Of them, P. Panapandi (23) of Andipattikottai and M. Andavar (40) of Rathinam Nagar in Theni were said to have played a key role in the abduction.

Following this, based on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police, Collector K. Govindaraj issued orders detaining Panapandi and Andavar under the Goondas Act.