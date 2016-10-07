Two persons involved in the rape of a 70-year-old woman in Rasipuram taluk recently that led to her death were arrested here on Wednesday.

The victim, who earns her livelihood by begging, was staying at an obsolete government building in Samathuvapuram. On September 21, villagers found her in an unconscious state and informed the police. She was admitted to the Government Hospital in Rasipuram and later shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem. But she died on the way. A post-mortem examination revealed that she was raped.

The police arrested Moorthy (36) of Attayampatty Pirivu, a lorry driver. Inquiries with him led to the arrest of Vadivel (39) of the same area.