Two persons were arrested on a charge of hunting a rabbit and a civet in the early hours of Sunday. The carcasses of the rabbit and the civet were seized from them.

The arrested were A. Donald (25) and a 19-year-old boy from Renganathapuram near NGO Colony here.

When a special police surveillance team intercepted an autorikshaw on Karur-Dindigul Highway near Sri Vazhikatti Vinayagar Temple, auto driver Gnanaprakasam left the vehicle and ran away from the spot. The police nabbed the two occupants of the auto who were carrying a bag containing carcasses of the wild animals. After preliminary investigation, they found that the duo used traps to hunt the animals.

A single-barrel gun, 12 bullets, a trap and a battery with charger were seized from them. Later, they alerted Forest Department officials,.

The forest officials found that the poachers set a trap and hunted wild animals in a field at Chettinayakkanpatti village near the Collectorate.