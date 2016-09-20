Mangaluru City Police on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of cheating at least 16 students from Tamil Nadu to the tune of about Rs. 2.8 crore by promising to get undergraduate medical seats in a prestigious college in Mangaluru.

Commissioner of Police M. Chandra Sekar told presspersons here on Sunday that Ullal Police Inspector Shivaprakash and his team arrested R. Sanjeev Kumar (45), native of Melur in

The Niligiris district and living in Erode in Tamil Nadu and B.C. Thimmaiah (34), resident of Biligere, Madikeri taluk, Kodagu district, early Sunday morning. Police recovered Rs. 37.5 lakh cash from them. Seven students had lodged complaints with the Ullal Police alleging cheating by the duo, who failed to get medical seats under management quota after collecting around Rs. 20 lakh from each student. After their arrest, nine more cases came to light.