Two persons – A. Hari Nadar (36) of Mela Ilanthaikulam, a supporter of Rajya Sabha member L. Sasikala Puspha, and his friend G. Chithirai Kumar (41) of Thisayanvilai – were arrested on Sunday in connection with the attack on a lawyer’s house, police sources said.

Hari Nadar was picked up from a hotel here in the early hours of Sunday and the police took him to Valliyoor, where a prolonged investigation was conducted before he was formally arrested.

The house of lawyer Suganthi at Selvamarudur under Thisayanvilai police limits was ransacked by an unidentified gang on Tuesday night. Ms. Suganthi is said to have appeared in a case against Ms. Sasikala Pushpa, sources said.

A gang of five men barged into her house after threatening the watchman, Sheik Mohammed, and damaged a television set, household items and electronic gadgets. Glass window panes of the car parked at the house was also damaged.

The watchman ran away after the gang held out a threat to him.

Based on a complaint lodged by P. Muthu (44), a relative of the lawyer, Thisayanvilai police filed case under Sections 147, 148, 448 and Section 3 of The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

In August, Pudukottai All-Women Police registered a case against Ms. Sasikala Pushpa and her family members based on a complaint of sexual harassment and torture. Banumathi (22), the MP’s domestic help, from Aanaikudi in Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district preferred the complaint.