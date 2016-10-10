Two girls drowned in a ground-level open irrigation well in Ulagapuram near Tindivanam on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as T. Rithvika (8) and her cousin S. Tamilarasi (17) of Ulagapuram.

Police said the two girls entered the ground-level open irrigation well.

They were taking a bath sitting on the steps of the well when Rithvika slipped and fell inside. Tamilarasi, who tried to rescue her, also drowned in the well.

When the girls did not return home till late in the evening, the families launched a search.

They found their bodies floating in the well.

Fire and Rescue services personnel retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Tindivanam Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered.