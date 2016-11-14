Two youths from Kerala died and three others were admitted to hospital in a critical condition after they inhaled smoke caused by an accidental fire in their room at Vattakanal, four km from Kodaikanal.

The deceased were identified as van driver Jibin (34) and Thomas (21), a fourth year engineering college student, from Alapuzha.

Pinci (21), Melvin (21) and Anil (21), all belonging to Alapuzha, were referred to Theni Government Medical College Hospital after they were administered first aid at Kodaikanal Government Hospital.

According to police, 12 engineering students from Kerala came to Kodaikanal on holiday, and stayed in two rooms at Vattakanal. They lit a bonfire in one of the rooms, but did not extinguish it properly. The smoke from the fire filled the room and all the five persons in it suffered suffocation.

The police are also investigating whether they took alcohol or some drugs. While seven persons stayed in one room and five others, including the deceased, were put up in another room.