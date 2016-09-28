Two electricians were killed when they fell into agricultural well while bringing up a motor for repair near Ambur on Tuesday.

The electrical motor attached to the irrigation pump set in the agricultural farm well of Thangaraj in Koothambakkam village near Ambur had developed a snag. Electricians Kumar (40) and Prakash (41) from the same village were brought in to repair the motor. They got down in to the well and opened the motor to see what went wrong. After spotting the problem, they asked Thanaraj to buy a few spares to repair the motor. When he came back after some time, Thangaraj spotted the bodies of both the electricians in the well.

He immediately informed police and Fire and Rescue Service (FRS).

The FRS retrieved the bodies from the well. Ambur taluk police booked a case. Police suspect that the victims stumbled and fell in the well when they carried the motor for repair. As there were uneven rocks protruding in the well, they could have slipped.