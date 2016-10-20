Two persons were killed and three others were injured after the car in which they were travelling plunged into around 80-foot gorge at the 36th hairpin bend on Kalhatty Ghat section on Wednesday evening.

Police identified the deceased as R. Sasikumar, 23, from Nilakottai, the driver of the vehicle, and A Janaki, 68, from Puthoorvayal, Gudalur.

The injured were Janaki’s son-in-law, A Ramakrishnan, 48, her daughter, R Madhurani, 36, and her grandson, R Vignesh, a Class 11 student. Police said that Janaki’s husband had died recently and the family had come in a Tata Indica to a bank in Ooty and were heading back to Gudalur.