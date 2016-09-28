Two electricians were killed when they fell into agricultural well while retrieving a motor for repair near Ambur on Tuesday.

Thangaraj in Koothambakkam village near Ambur had called electricians Kumar (40) and Prakash (41) to attend to the motor. They got down in to the well and opened the motor to see what went wrong. After spotting the problem, they asked Thanaraj to buy a few spares to repair the motor. When he came back after some time, Thangaraj spotted the bodies of both the electricians in the well.

Police suspect that the duo slipped and fell in the well.