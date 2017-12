more-in

Two persons travelling by a van, including a six-month-old baby girl, died after the vehicle overturned near Perambalur on Monday.

The police said a group was returning to Musiri and Inamkulathur in Tiruchi district from Chennai by the van. Driver A. Salman Farooq, 35, lost control over the vehicle and rammed a culvert near Thaneerpandal. A. Sabeera Beevi, 41, and baby J. Salima, both of Inamkulathur, died on the spot.