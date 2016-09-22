Two persons were killed on the spot and another injured when the car by which they were travelling hit a roadside Palmyra tree at Puduchathiram near Chidambaram on Wednesday. The names of the dead were given as I. Manikandan (19) and D. Velmurugan (20) of Ariyankuppam in Puducherry.

Police said the two along with the car driver A. Sudhakar (25) of Saram were returning from Karaikal to Puducherry when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree. While Manikandan and Velmurugan died on the spot, Sudhakar sustained injuries and was admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital. A case has been registered.