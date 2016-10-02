Two devotees, including a woman, were killed and 15 others injured when a lorry hit the cargo auto in which the victims were going to participate in Dussehra flag hoisting ceremony held at Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam on Saturday morning.

Police said 18 devotees from Mookkuperi and Keezhapuththeri were going to Kulasekarapattinam in a cargo auto to participate in the flag hoisting ceremony held to mark the commencement of Dussehra celebrations.

When they were crossing Muthu Nagar, a speeding lorry hit the cargo auto. One of the occupants of the vehicle, P. Esakkiammal (40), died on the spot and 17 others were injured.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital at Kulasekarapattinam, where G. Kalimuthu (18) died later. The condition of some of the injured is said to be “critical”.

Tiruchendur MLA ‘Anita’ R. Radhakrishnan visited the injured at the hospital.

Kulasekarapattinam police have registered a case.