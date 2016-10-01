The police have detained two persons under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic and Slum grabbers Act, 1982, here.

A 49-year-old man was secured for possession of ganja with the intent to distribute here in Marandahalli. The accused, Velu, has since been detained under the Drug Offender Act.

In another detention, a 31-year-old man was secured for waylaying a man. The accused, Suresh, who was a history-sheeter, was detained under the Goondas Act.