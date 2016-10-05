Two persons, who were arrested for their involvement in robbery cases, were detained under the Goondas Act. A. Madesh alias ‘Kutti’ Madesh (24) and M. Jeeva (24) of Mettur robbed a man at knife point at Pon Nagar recently. Inquiries revealed that they were also involved in a murder case and robbery cases. Hence based on the recommendations, Collector V. Sampath ordered their detention under the act.

Succumbs to injuries

A 40-year-old man who was injured in the TNSTC bus and sand-laden collision recently and was undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital died here on Monday night. With this the death toll has gone up to eight. The accident occurred when the bus was proceeding to Dharmapuri from Mettur.