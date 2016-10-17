Incident happened at unit V of the power station

Two contract workers of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) were killed inside the plant in an accident on Sunday evening. A contract worker and a department employee of the plant suffered injuries, and were admitted to hospital, sources said.

The incident occurred at 4.57 p.m. when the victims were working at the bottom of an ash hopper beneath a boiler tube at the fifth unit of the TTPS. The deceased were identified as K. Murugaperumal (22) of Muthaiyapuram and M. Arumugam (40) of Muthu Nagar here. Their bodies were partially charred.

Sources said when they were engaged in work, an unusual sound was heard from the boiler.

The hot water pipeline was cut off.

The victims might have been exposed to the hot water. However, the exact reason for the fatal accident was yet to be ascertained, sources added.

The injured were identified as N. Syed Umer (27) of Fathima Nagar in Samayanallur in Madurai, a technical assistant, and R. Vignesh (27) of Thermal Nagar Camp – II in Thoothukudi.

Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis inspected the spot. Joint Director of Safety and Health V.A. Appavu Samraj said an investigation would be conducted into the incident.