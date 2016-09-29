Two children drowned in a quarry pit at Bandhuvarpatti village near Andipatti on Wednesday.

The deceased were S. Gopinath (13) and his sister S. Gopika (11) of Royappanpatti near Cumbum. Gopika slipped into the pit while taking bath. Gopinath, who tried to rescue her too drowned in the pit.

Acting on information provided by their grandmother Kaliammal, Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies from the pit after an hour-long search. Later, the bodies were sent to Government Theni Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The children had come to her grandmother’s house at Banduvarpatti village on holiday. They were studying in a private school in Royappanpatti. Their parents were working in an estate in Nedunkandam in Kerala. A case has been registered in this connection.