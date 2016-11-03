Two persons were arrested and eight others have been booked for assaulting two school boys at Pudur in Uthangarai on Tuesday.

The accused had beat up two Scheduled Caste school boys, on their way home.

According to the police, the accused were allegedly mocked at by some other men of the same village as that of the victims. Angered by this, the men had intercepted the two school boys from a bus and beat them up. They were joined by a few others of their village. Following this, the boys were admitted to Uthagarai taluk hospital.

However, no police action was initially initiated. Thereafter, VCK cadre staged a demonstration demanding an FIR be filed. Police assured them of action.

The local community to which the accused belonged also handed over the names of those involved in the attack.

Following this, two persons were arrested, and eight others are likely to be secured.