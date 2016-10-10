Police warns netizens against spreading rumours saying they attract upto five years jail.

The Chennai City Police on Monday arrested two persons who allegedly posted false statement and rumours on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's health through Facebook and an website.

Following complaints from AIADMK IT wing secretary G. Ramachandran and Rajakamal of Nungambakkam, Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two persons.

Sathish Sharma, one of the accused, has allegedly posted derogatory information on the Chief Minister's health. He is a native of Devanamkurichi village in Namakkal District and works in a software company after completion of MCA. He allegedly shared false information through Facebook.

Another accused, Madasamy, is an AC mechanic from Pandian Nagar in Madurai. He allegedly used a portal called tamilentertainment.co.in and uploaded a conversation purportedly by a staff of the hospital where the chief minister is undergoing treatment and spread it through different modes.

During the interrogation, both of them admitted to their guilt. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Officers of CCB also said over 43 cases were registered in connection with posting of false information by miscreants in Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp.

Warning netizens against posting false statements, the police said spreading rumour through social media and other digital mode are offence as per law and attract imprisonment of upto seven years.