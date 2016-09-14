Two persons, who allegedly pelted stones at Karnataka Bank here, were arrested by Thoothukudi South police, sources said here on Tuesday.

The two arrested businessmen pelted stones at the bank in an inebriated condition on Monday night.

The arrested were N. Rajesh Kannan (41) of WGC Road and T. Vivekanandakumar (38) of Muthaiyapuram.

Court arrest

Twelve members of Akhila Indhiya Thevar Ina Kootamaippu courted arrest after staging a road roko near the Travellers’ Bungalow in Kovilpatti condemning the attacks on innocent Tamils and their business establishments in Karnataka following the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

They were, however, released later, sources said.

In Tiruchendur, cadres of Naam Thamilar Katchi burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sources said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis said that police personnel were on alert round the clock to prevent any untoward incident.