The police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a man at Nilambur.

Rajkumar alias Kannan (33) from Kanyakumari, and Surendran(25) from Coimbatore, were rounded up from Nilambur Railway Station premises in connection with the killing of Nasrathullah, whose body was found near the Beverages Corporation outlet at Nilambur on Tuesday morning.

A police team led by Circle Inspector K.M. Devasya and sub-inspectors Manoj Parayatta, Sunil Pulikkal and Pradeep Kumar arrested the two persons within a day after the murder.

Police said that the two killed Nasrathullah by hitting his head with hollow-bricks while he was asleep in a shed.

The accused used to work along with Nasrathullah in septic tank cleaning. They used to quarrel after getting drunk.

Police said Kannan was an accused in the murder of his wife Komalam, and Surendran was wanted in connection with a vehicle theft case at Kuniyamuthur.

Judicial custody

They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.