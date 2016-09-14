Over 500 workers of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) were arrested when they attempted to lay siege to the corporate office of NLC India in Neyveli on Tuesday, demanding that the authorities stop power supply to Karnataka over its defiant stand on the Cauvery issue.

The agitators, led by party deputy general secretary Kannan, took out a procession from Mandarakuppam to the NLC India corporate office. The police erected barricades and prevented the agitators from marching ahead following which they staged a demonstration and raised slogans against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to take action against those unleashing attacks on Tamils in the State.

The protesters were arrested when they tried to push past the barricades and enter the corporate office.

Meanwhile, around 115 volunteers of the VCK were arrested when they resorted to a road blockade near the Subbiah Statue in Puducherry protesting against the spate of attacks on Tamils and establishments owned by them in Karnataka. The agitators led by VCK state secretary Deva Pozhilan were arrested and later released in the evening.

