Turmeric traders have prevailed upon Erode Marketing Committee to put on hold transactions at the four regulated markets for the commodity for this week.

The practice of traders have been to make cash payment to cultivators bringing their produce to the regulated markets.

At a discussion earlier this week, the traders decided to put on hold their participation in the auction, with the hope of better cash flow in a week's time.

The regulated markets are currently in the process of sensitising traders and farmers to follow cheque payment system. The initiative has not taken off along desired lines since farmers look for quick access to liquid cash.

Godowns at the four regulated markets have a combined capacity to store 40,000 tonnes of turmeric. The large complex at Karumandisellipalayam alone has a capacity for 15,200 tonnes, said S. Kolandaisamy, secretary of Erode Marketing Committee, adding that there was no restriction on farmers storing their produce in the godown and availing themselves of the utility of pledge loans.