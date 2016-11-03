Following rectification of a technical problem that occurred in the first unit of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS), the unit resumed production at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The unit, with a production capacity of 210 MW, suffered a breakdown at 10 p.m. on Tuesday after its boiler tube developed a puncture, sources said.

Already, the fifth unit with the same production capacity remained shut down since October 21 in view of the 25-day annual overhaul. Hence, there was a production shortfall of 210 MW. The other four units, each with 210 MW capacity, were functioning in full swing, the sources said.