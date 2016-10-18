Demanding compensation for the families of the victims of the accident in Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) on Sunday, the contract workers struck work on Monday, and staged an agitation in front of the power station, which was organised by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

R. Russell, State secretary of the CITU, who took part in the agitation, demanded a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh each to the families of the deceased. One member of the families of the victims each should be given employment, he said.

Around 1,200 contract workers abstained from work in the morning, he said.

A team of engineers from BHEL, Tiruchi, was scheduled to inspect the plant soon. It was a very rare kind of accident, sources said.

Meanwhile, Joint Director of Safety and Health V.A. Appavu Samraj conducted an investigation into the incident. The victims who were engaged in work at the bottom of an ash hopper beneath a boiler tube at the fifth unit of the TTPS were exposed to extremely hot steam and water when a pipeline burst on Sunday evening, sources said.

While K. Murugaperumal (22) of Muthaiyapuram and M. Arumugam (31) of Muthu Nagar were killed, N. Syed Umer Iskak (27), a technical assistant, and R. Vignesh (25) were injured in the accident.

Thermal Nagar police have filed a case, based on a complaint filed by Mr. Iskak.