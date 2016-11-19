Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) will be assisting the passengers for getting information and confirmation position of their seats/berths in the originating and the intermediate stations.

Upper classes

A press release from Salem Railway Division issued here on Wednesday said that the Commercial Branch of Southern Railway has taken the necessary steps.

Accordingly, TTEs manning upper class coaches in trains are available on the platform one hour before the scheduled departure of the train while TTEs manning sleeper class coaches are available half-an-hour before the scheduled departure of the train from the originating station.

In case of intermediate stations, TTEs manning upper class coaches will be present at the stations half-an-hour before the scheduled arrival of the train and TTEs manning sleeper class coaches will be available 15 minutes before the scheduled arrival of the train, the release said.

In case TTEs are not available for assistance, or if passengers have any grievances in this regard, they can contact Commercial Control, Headquarters at 044-25350308 and 90031-60995, helpline number at 138 and Salem division at 0427-2431010, 96009-56230, the release added.