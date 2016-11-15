Clerks have their fair share of battles as suburban rail passengers flash Rs. 2,000 notes to buy Rs. 10 tickets

Clerks at ticket booking counters in suburban railway stations have been having a difficult time, with commuters flashing new Rs. 2,000 notes for a journey that costs Rs. 10.

Even those booking tickets for longer journeys give the new currency. “We do not have enough Rs. 100 notes as whatever comes is the morning vanishes quickly,” says a ticket counter staff.

With the centre directing the railways to accept the old currency of higher denominations, tempers are running high and argument between the staff and commuters degenerates.

“The demonetisation has crippled everyone. The earlier the government steps up the availability of Rs. 100 and the new Rs. 500 notes, the smoother the transaction will be in counters here,” staff reasoned.

However, they confess that a section of commuters appreciate their work for continuing to issue tickets under trying circumstances.

A bane to commuters

Like thousands suffering with old notes, Chennai Metro Rail commuters are no exception. Passengers say, “The government direction for railways, airports and post offices to accept old notes, is no good as the CMRL does not fall under it.”

R. Madhavan Chari, a resident of Nanganallur who visited the Metro Rail station at Meenambakkam a few days ago, says he handed over a Rs. 500 note for purchasing a smart card but it was not accepted at the counter.

With tickets costing between Rs. 10 - Rs. 100, passengers can either buy tokens or smart cards that cost Rs. 100, aside from the trip passes which are also available.

S. Gopal Ramaswamy, a commuter said, “As such, there aren’t many takers for the Metro yet. Sending us away in a time of crisis would only damage its patronage. We hand over Rs. 500 only for smart cards and not for tokens.”

Only recently, the CMRL started its second stretch from Little Mount to Chennai airport. But sources say there aren't too many takersfor direct service from Koyambedu to Chennai airport.

(Reporting by

K. Manikandan and Sunitha Sekar )