Police used force to disperse scores of Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu Munnani cadres who resorted to a road roko after officials denied them permission to beat drums while crossing a mosque during Vinayaka idol procession here on Friday.

The police have picked up 17 persons, including BJP functionary Vetrivel, in this connection. The police said 19 idols were being taken on a procession for immersion in Periyakulam tank.

The officials had already given instructions to the processionists that drumbeat should be suspended while crossing Mohideen Andavar Jumma Mosque, between State Bank of India branch and Sivan Temple.

However, the processionists insisted on playing the drums and squatted on the road. As the protesters did not comply with the police orders, the police used force to disperse them. Later, the idols were taken to the tank and immersed.