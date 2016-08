Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sathavathani Sheik Thambi Paavalar to mark his 143rd birth anniversary at Kumari Matriculation School at Kottar here on Wednesday.

Well-known among Tamil literateurs, Sheikh Thambi Pavalar was the third son of Pakeer Meeran Shabib and Ameena. He was born in 1874 and died in 1950. He mastered Arabic and was well versed in ‘Kamba Ramayanam.’ He was known as Sathavathani due to his multi-faceted talent in the literary field.

To mark the occasion, oratorical and essay competitions were conducted for school students.

Municipal Chairperson M. Meena Dev, Revenue Divisional Officer R. Rajkumar, State Minority Commission Member A. Justin Selvaraj and others participated.