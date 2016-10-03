Students from various colleges take out a procession

Garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, bhajans, procession by students and inauguration of special Deepavali sales at Khadi Kraft marked the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations in the district on Sunday.

S. Ganesh, District Collector, inaugurated the khadi sale at East Main Road here. He said that a sales target of Rs. 94 lakh had been fixed for the current year against the achievement of 80 lakh last year. Temporary sales units had been opened at all panchayat unions. The district had been excelling in achieving the sales target for khadi for the past five years.

S. Anandavalli, Deputy Director of Khadi, spoke.

Students from various colleges took out a procession organised by Akila India Mahatma Gandhi Samooga Nala Peravai. A. Lakshmipraba, NSS Coordinator of Bharathidasan University, flagged off the procession. They carried placards on Gandhian philosophy. A seminar was held later. Vairam N. Dinakaran, founder, spoke.

Nagapattinam

S. Palanisamy, District Collector, appealed to the people to patronise the Khadi goods. Speaking after inaugurating the special Deepavali sales here, he said a sales target of Rs. 20 lakh had been fixed for the district this year.

Earlier, he offered tributes to a statue of Mahatma.

Perambalur

A sales target of Rs. 20 lakh has been fixed for the khadi goods in the district, said K. Nandakumar, Collector. Speaking at a function to mark Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations here, he said the district’s sales achievement stood at Rs.7.79 lakh last year.

Murali, Municipal Chairman, was present.