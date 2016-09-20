Demand community certificate for their wards

About 40 tribal people from Old Batlagundu thronged the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer here on Monday demanding community certificate to enable them to send their children to school.

About 108 persons had given petitions seeking community certificate to the RDO.

These petitions were under verification. Malai Vedan community people have been living in large numbers at 48 villages in Theni, Madurai and Dindigul districts. They have been appealing for community certificate since 1979.

Community certificate was issued to nine persons in Old Batlagundu in 1992 and a few persons got the certificate in 2013. Still, a majority of the tribal people have been waiting for the certificate.

The State Human Rights Commission had directed the government to issue community certificate to them.

But the government was delaying issue of the certificate, said Deivendran, deputy secretary, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association.

Assurance

Later, they left the office as officials assured them that the certificate would be issued to them soon.