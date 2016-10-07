They vacate their houses and reside in reserve forest area near Moolaiyaru

Hundreds of tribal people in Pannaikadu town panchayat vacated their houses, entered the reserve forests near Moolaiyaru in Lower Kodaikanal and stayed there on Thursday demanding creation of a new panchayat by merging wards that have more tribal population in the panchayat.

Thousands of tribal people residing at Moolaiyaru, Valankulam, Vaazhaigiri, Machur, Vadakarai Parai, Panikarai and near by hamlets said that Pannaikadu town panchayat neglected their areas. The town panchayat totally ignored areas inhabited by the tribal people, denying even basic amenities and infrastructure facilities.

The Pannaikadu panchayat was quite well developed. But such development did not reflect in any of these tribal villages.

More than 1,500 people were affected owing to the lethargic attitude of the panchayat administration, they said.

Pannaikadu Town Panchayat must be bifurcated, they said adding that these villages should be removed from the Pannaikadu town panchayat and merged to create a new village panchayat to enable them get basic facilities. Such a measure alone will ensure the rights of tribals, they said.

Moreover, proper reservation was not given to tribal people. Despite being majority, no representation was given them in their wards, they said.

Condemning the attitude of panchayat administration, they stayed in Moolaiyaru reserve forest area. The police personnel pacified the agitators and assured them to take their grievances to the knowledge of the government for further action. Later, they withdrew the agitation.