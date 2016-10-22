Tribal people from a few villages in Kolli Hills have alleged that some of them have been arrested after registering false cases of brewing illicit arrack.

In a petition to District Collector M. Asia Mariam, and the Superintendent of Police, S. Maheswaran, they said that over 100 families were residing in Bail Nadu, Sandangiraipatty, Perakarai Nadu, and Umathangkadu that comes under the Valavandi Nadu Police Station limits.

They were dependent on agriculture, and related activities.

On October 19, the officials from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) registered a false case against S. Muthusamy (30), S. Palanisamy (27), and S. Selvaraj (23) and arrested them.

The police claimed that illicit arrack was seized from them, which was wrong, they added.

The Senthamangalam Police Inspector is holding additional charge for the station.

“The police personnel are holding Kangaroo court in the station and threatening the tribal people,” they added. They demanded that all the three persons be released.

Additional Superintendent of Police, PEW, Namakkal, Senthil, said that the three were involved in brewing illicit arrack and 10 litres of arrack, and 400 litres of fermented wash ready for distillation were destroyed.

He added that the police had registered 65 cases for brewing of arrack in the hilltop from April to October and 122 people have been arrested.

A total of 1,566 litres of arrack and 13,900 fermented wash were destroyed and patrolling had been intensified, he added.