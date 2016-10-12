Tribal people from a few settlements around Udumalpet have alleged that their nominations for local body elections were rejected during scrutiny on the grounds of that the names are not found in the photo electoral list.

K. Kuppusamy, district treasurer of Tamil Nadu Trial Association, said that the officials accepted the nomination papers of three candidates after checking the photo electoral list. So it’s surprising that they were rejected during scrutiny, he said.

Many voters in tribal settlements like Kulipatti, and Maanupatti too have found that their names had been removed even after the final electoral rolls were released by the district administration, Mr. Kuppusamy said.

Petition

Even though the elections stand deferred, the tribal people from around 10 settlements have petitioned District Collector S. Jayandhi asking the administration to take corrective steps as the polls could be held any time from now, and the mistake should not be repeated.

The association feels that the ‘mysterious’ disappearance of many names from the voters’ list might be an orchestrated move by some politicians.

The nominations rejected were: Vijaya for the post of president of Ravanapuram panchayat; Vasanthi for Councillor in Udumalpet panchayat union; and Kuppusamy for ward member in Ravanapuram panchayat, said the association members.

When contacted, the officials in the Collectorate dealing with the civic body polls said that the Block Development Officer in Udumalpet has been asked to submit a report on the complaints raised by the tribal people.

Based on the report, appropriate actions will be taken, they said.