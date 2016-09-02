The trial on the cases registered against suspected Maoists T. Praveen and his wife Shyna by Tirupur city police has been adjourned to September 30.
The trial court judge here adjourned the hearing through video conferencing.The city police registered cases against the couple for alleged misuse of ration cards and few other documents of identity of two city residents and used the same to purchase SIM cards of mobile phone for themselves.
