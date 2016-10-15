National » Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 07:36 IST

Trench left for median on busy highway causes mishaps

Death trap:The trench meant for readymade concrete median on Thiruvananthapuram Highway near NGO Colony intersection in Tirunelveli has made the stretch a danger zone.
There are no warning signals where readymade concrete separators have to be placed

The yet-to-be filled trench on the middle of the recently widened Thiruvananthapuram Highway beyond NGO Colony intersection here, which is meant for readymade concrete median to avert head-on collisions of vehicles, causes serious accidents every night, mostly involving two-wheelers.

The existing two-lane between Vaeinthankulam new bus stand and Konganthanparai intersection flyover is being upgraded into four-lane as this stretch witnessed accidents almost every day, particularly at night. However, the upgradation work moving at a snail’s pace has only increased the mishaps.

After providing black top to the upgraded portion between NGO Colony intersection and INS Kattabomman’s Receiving Station, the contractor has left out without warning signals the long trench in the middle where readymade concrete separators have to be placed. Since road users cannot notice this awaiting danger, particularly after dusk, this spot has become a ‘danger zone’.

When the driver of a speeding car lost control over the vehicle after hitting the trench on last Tuesday night, he tossed in air two bike riders and tried to escape. However, the right front tyre got punctured in the bang and the driver was subsequently nabbed by the passers-by near NGO Colony intersection.

“The driver, who was later handed over to the police, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Since liquor had already veiled the driver’s eyes, he might not have noticed the danger lying on the middle of the road in the form a trench,” said a lorry driver, one of the witnesses to the mishap.

Traders having business establishments along the stretch and those who frequent a place of worship situated nearby complain that the callous attitude of Highways Department officials and the contractor were to blame for the accidents. “Though we’ve forwarded formal appeals to the officials concerned, no action has been taken to create a permanent median along the trench,” S. Ebenezer, who had come to offer prayers in the place of worship, said.

Assistant Divisional Engineer (Highways) Subburaj assured that the readymade concrete median would be in place within a day or two as the ongoing widening work had been expedited.

