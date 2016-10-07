Cutting of eucalyptus trees on the District Science Centre (DSC) premises here triggered heated argument between those who cut the trees and a group of people who opposed it.

As the branches of 32-year-old eucalyptus trees, all planted close to the compound wall of the DSC, reportedly disturbed electric wires to the Circuit House, the Tangedco asked the DSC to prune or cut the trees.

So, the DSC ordered the cutting of trees. When the cutting commenced on Thursday, a few persons, calling themselves as ‘social activists,’ stopped the cutting of trees and informed Palayamkottai Tahsildar Balasubramanian, who instructed the DSC to get nod from the Revenue Divisional Officer for cutting the trees on the premises of government offices.

“Of the 18 trees, 10 trees have been cut. Since we’ve to get the RDO’s permission, we applied for the same. Besides, we will plant a minimum of 50 saplings at the spots where the trees stood on our greenish premises,” said Mari Lenin, a DSC official.