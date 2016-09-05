Breaking with the past, the government museum has decided to display its entire collection

The dilapidated old library at the Government Museum, Egmore, which has remained locked for decades, is a good example for the adage that looks can be very deceptive. For, the single-storey British era building is a treasure trove of antiques dating back to pre-Christian era.

Soon, visitors can have a glimpse of these rich collections, which is now accessible only to museum curators and research scholars. This follows the Tamil Nadu government’s recent approval for the expansion of the existing galleries—including ‘Bronze’ and ‘Amaravathi’—to accommodate more objects that have been kept as reserve collections in the museum for years. The State government’s decision, made known through an announcement in the recently concluded Assembly session, ends British India’s Code of Rules for museums wherein only a small percentage of the total collections were made available for public view; the rest were to be kept in reserve collections at the ‘Strong Room’.

At the 1851-built Madras Museum, which is the second oldest museum in the country after Kolkata’s Indian Museum, only around 40 per cent of the exhibits are in public view now. “Our idea is to enrich visitors including foreigners by exhibiting most of our collections. Additional space will be created in the existing galleries for the purpose,” D. Jagannathan, Director of Museums, told The Hindu.

Museum officials said that the idea of having reserve collections was to break the monotony of watching the same objects. A global practice, this is followed by 700 government museums in the country too. In fact, currently, only around 20 per cent of the objects are on public display in most of the European Union (EU) countries. However, curators in European museums replace their existing exhibits with fresh ones from the reserve collections once in two years. Experts say this hardly happens in Indian museums. “In that context, exhibiting most of the collections by the Madras Museum is a welcome move as the measure will at least help in the upkeep of the antiques,” says V. Jeyaraj, former curator, Government Museum, Chennai.

According to museum officials, initially, three galleries—Bronze, Amaravathi and Zoology—will be modified to accommodate more objects from their reserve collections. A sum of Rs. 80 lakh (Rs 30 lakh for Bronze, Rs. 30 lakh Zoology and Rs. 20 lakh for the Amaravathi gallery) have been sanctioned for this year.

The entire work is expected to be completed by December. Currently, except Zoology, the other two galleries exhibit around 300 objects each, which is around 10 per cent of their total collection. Of the total of more than one lakh objects in all 54 galleries at the Madras Museum, numismatics (coins), archaeology and zoology account for majority of collections with zoology alone having around 50,000 ‘wet specimens’.

Museum officials said open unused space in the existing select galleries would be utilised for the purpose. Besides, more antiques would be exhibited in the glass boxes of the existing galleries based on themes like culture, weapons and language and also based on periods like Cheras, Cholas, Pandyas and Pallavas.

Visitors of these galleries would also be distributed free pamphlets with details of the entire exhibits.