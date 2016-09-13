The Tamil Nadu government is in the final stages of planning a Transplants Institute, to be set up at the Government Multi Superspecialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, which will house all transplant expertise under one roof. The project, costing approximately Rs. 12 crore, has been approved by the finance department.

“Tamil Nadu is a leader in transplants in the country, and other States have even sent teams here to study our model. We are constantly striving to augment our facilities, and the institute will help ensure this. All expertise, especially paramedical, can be judiciously utilised at the institute,” said a senior government official.

He added that at present, various government hospitals were experts in different transplant areas – Government Stanley Hospital, for instance, in liver transplants and Government Kilpauk Hospital in burns and skin grafts. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has just re-started its heart transplant programme.

“The institute will serve as a one-stop facility for patients, instead of their being referred to various government hospitals that have expertise in different transplant areas. The government is also open to capacity-building and sharing knowledge with the private hospital sector, signing memoranda of understanding and utilising outside doctors too,” he said.

An important concern transplant surgeons have expressed, that of infection control following a transplant surgery, too will be addressed within this set up, he added.

Better quality outcomes is one of the aims of the institute, said J. Amalorpavanathan, member secretary, Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.

“The institute will also focus on better surveillance and data on transplant patients and create a registry to keep track of them,” he said.

The Authority has already begun collecting data from all government and private hospitals that perform transplants in the State, asking them to send in lists of patients who have undergone procedures and their condition at present, he said.

The Institute could also be used to train surgeons in transplants and be the base for an immunology lab that can function as a referral centre for the State, said Dr. Amalorpavanathan.

The Transplant Authority is also considering making the organ allocation system completely patient-centric, rather than giving them to hospitals by turns as is the current system for certain organs, he said.

The cadaver organ transplant programme was kick-started in the State in October 2008. Since then, up until September 8, there have been a total of 861 donors.

A total of 2,769 major organs have been transplanted.