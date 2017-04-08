Transgenders eager to don the police uniform

more-in

After completing her daily household chores in the morning, Tharika Banu watches the 9 a.m. news on a local channel. She then picks up the day’s newspapers to take notes.

“I read both Tamil and English newspapers. It gives me a good perspective of current affairs,” the transgender police aspirant says.

Banu and her friend Regina, also a transgender, have applied for the posts of Grade-II police constables, Grade II jail warders and firemen advertised by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board recently.

For the first time, the State government cleared the decks for the third gender to join the police force.

The two share a modest two-room apartment with their friends in Trustpuram, Kodambakkam. As part of their daily ritual, they read newspapers, watch news on television and go through internet sites to keep themselves abreast of the news.

“We do not know the exact syllabus. So, we are reading whatever resource is available,” says Tharika, who then pointed to two cardboard boxes filled with police preparatory books earlier used by Prithika Yashini, the country’s first and recently appointed transgender police officer. “Her recruitment has given us belief and hope to become what we aspire to...”

Victims of hate crimes

Both Tharika and Regina were victims of violent hate crimes and were assaulted for years till they decided to run away from home and build their own lives.

Tharika, a native of Thoothukudi district, was 15 years old when she realised her sexuality. And when she explained it to her family, she was beaten, bruised and injured. “I had even thought of suicide, but luckily didn’t succumb to it,” she said. She later got in touch with others in the community, moved to Chennai and finally completed her school education. She is now eagerly waiting for her hall ticket and an opportunity to become a police constable.

“Getting this job will give us purpose and dignity,” said Regina, who five years ago moved to the city from Tenkasi, and worked in a private firm for a brief period until she had to leave because people had problems with her identity.

“I have been following a strict regimen, which includes lot of reading and stamina building for the exams,” said Heena Mary, from Vyasarpadi who is also eyeing the post of Constable. “My motive will be to bridge the gap between transgenders and others and promote equality,” she said.

As the State police gears to bring the third gender into its fold, transgenders aspiring to join the force are excited about the first formal move to merge their community with the mainstream workforce of the society. To start with, they think the police department is the best as it gives more confidence, opportunity to serve the society and also exposure to various functions of the government machinery.

Even as confusion prevails over the recruitment methodology, particularly reservation and mode of training, the TNUSRB has commenced scrutiny of applications. While sources in the agency say that all transgender applicants would be brought under the Most Backward Class (MBC) category, there is no clarity on how those seeking community status as Scheduled Caste/Tribe would be categorised.

Of the unprecedented 10 lakh applications that poured in for some 15,000-odd vacancies, special teams of the TNUSRB have already processed some two lakh applications.

“We expect applications (of transgenders) in the northern districts, particularly Villuppuram, Kancheepuram and Chennai. Unless a specific claim is made on the community, we will treat them all as MBCs.

Transgenders have the option of applying under the male, female or third gender categories. While those seeking to be considered as a male candidate would have to meet the physical standards set for that category, candidates seeking to be considered as female or third gender would have to meet the physical standards set for women candidates. The process of recruitment is expected to be completed in a couple of months from now.

No infrastructure

Officials at the Police Training College (PTC) say no infrastructure has been created to accommodate the third gender.

“It is a welcome move to offer a dignified job to transgenders. But we have no formal communication on training and some other aspects. In case a few transgenders clear the recruitment process and enter the PTC, we have no idea where to accommodate them. No separate infrastructure is available or proposed to be created for them,” a senior police official said.

Not only the transgenders, even a cross section of people in the city welcomed the State’s move. “They deserve equal opportunity like every other person, be it in police or politics,” said S. Marimuthu, an auto driver from Kodambakkam.

R. Pushpa, a domestic worker, pointed out that the inclusion would help remove stigma attached to transgenders. “When you see transgenders, we immediately associate them with begging or prostitution. Including them in decent jobs will help promote their rights.”