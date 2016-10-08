Due to track maintenance works undertaken by the Madurai Railway Division on the Madurai – Virudhunagar section from October 1 to November 11 (except Thursdays), some trains have been diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai and Madurai.

Train no. 56319 Nagercoil – Coimbatore passenger will arrive at Dindigul Railway Station 57 minutes behind schedule at 4.07 p.m. This train will be delayed in the en route stations up to and at Coimbatore. Train no. 56320 Coimbatore – Nagercoil passenger will reach Tirunelveli junction 44 minutes behind schedule at 7.09 p.m., a release said.