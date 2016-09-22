Due to the signal and control room renovation works at Vijayawada, 13351/13352 Tata / Dhanbad-Alleppey-Tata / Dhanbad Express trains are cancelled from both the ends on September 22.

The train No. 13352 Alleppey – Tata / Dhanbad Express will not be running through Salem division stations such as Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem on September 22 and train No. 13351 Tata / Dhanbad – Alleppey Express will not run through these stations on September 24, a press release of Salem Railway Division issued here on Wednesday said.