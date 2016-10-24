A training in handling cases pertaining to the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the police personnel attached to the Keeranur sub-division in the district was organised under the auspices of Childline 1098 here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the training, M. Jothiraj, District Co-ordinator of Childline 1098, said that coordinated efforts by the police personnel and Childline 1098 would go a long way in checking the sexual offences against children.

Tamilselvan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Keeranur, presided over the programme.