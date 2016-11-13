A free training programme on ‘Direct sown and recent cultivation techniques in paddy’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on November 17.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said that the training will deal with the benefits of the new varieties of paddy, selection of seed, preparing the land for sowing directly using machines, space management, use of pesticides and fertilizers, water management and improving the productivity.

A demonstration in sowing the seed using machine will also be held during the training.

Contact

For registration one can visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 and 266650 by November 16, the release added.