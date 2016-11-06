A free one-day training programme on ‘Cucurbitaceous vegetable cultivation techniques’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on November 10.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said that the training would deal with the types of cucurbitaceous vegetables including cucumber, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, sponge gourd, snake gourd, ash gourd, pumpkin and squash. Participants would be explained the new varieties, selection of seeds, space management in crops, applying fertilizers and trip irrigation methods. Also, use of pesticides for improving productivity would also be explained during the training programme that would begin at 9 a.m.

Farmers, members of self-help groups and interested persons can participate in the training programme. For registration, visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 and 266650 by November 9.