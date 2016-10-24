The Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) organised a training programme at Navalur village in Thalaivasal block recently to expose quality seed production technologies of paddy crop to the farming community.

M. Sekar, Deputy Director of Agriculture-scheme, inaugurated the event and appealed to the farmers to utilise the new technology involved in quality seed production. C. Ranganathan, Assistant Director of Agriculture, explained different tag colour involved in breeder, foundation and certified seeds of paddy seed production.